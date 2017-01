Ontario celebrates Agri-Food innovators in Eastern Ontario



The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Ontario recently recognized the work of local agri-food innovators whose ideas and passion strengthen their businesses, grow the province's agri-food sector, boost the economy and create jobs.

Continued inside

Shortage of Canadians working in agriculture to double by 2025



The gap between labour demand and the domestic workforce in agriculture has doubled from 30,000 to 59,000 in the past 10 years and projections indicate that by 2025, the Canadian agri-workforce could be short workers for 114,000 jobs.

Continued inside

Local products counter wins award for UCPR



On Tues., Oct. 25, in Saskatoon, The Economic Development and Tourism Department of the United Counties of Prescott and Russell (UCPR) was awarded the first Marketing Canada Sustainability Award for its Metro Proposal document.

Continued inside

Local students on agriculture tour



On Nov. 8, 25 students from North Dundas District High School, Chesterville, and eight students from Tagwi Secondary School, Avonmore -- all Specialist High Skilled Major (SHSM) in Agriculture students -- travelled to the Royal Winter Fair in Toronto.

Continued inside Interact ! Free web classifieds:

Browse or place a free ad in our new classified section. Sign up for e-mail delivery of classifieds submitted by other readers. FREE WEB CLASSIFIEDS Keep me posted!

Sign up to receive a reminder whenever a new edition of AgriNews Interactive hits the wires. You'll receive a once-monthly e-mail newsletter with headlines from our latest edition and information about changes at the web site. KEEP ME POSTED! Concerned about privacy?

Please read our spam and privacy policy. Searchable archives:

Access 11189 articles from September, 1998 to our current edition. SEARCH or BROWSE OUR ARCHIVES.