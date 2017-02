Living Locally Fair gives value-added producers opportunity



The Russell Horticultural Society's annual Living Locally Fair is one of the rare opportunities in January for local farmers' market producers to sell products.

Continued inside

Controversial OFPMC chair stepping down



Geri Kamenz, the controversial chair of the Ontario Farm Products Marketing Commission and farmer from Spencerville, retired from his post at the end of 2016.

Continued inside

Turbine controversy draws many

EDP Renewables tries to state their case



An open house by wind power developer EDP Renewables was held Dec. 13 upstairs at the Finch arena with both supporters and protesters there to make their case.

Continued inside Interact ! Free web classifieds:

Browse or place a free ad in our new classified section. Sign up for e-mail delivery of classifieds submitted by other readers. FREE WEB CLASSIFIEDS Keep me posted!

Sign up to receive a reminder whenever a new edition of AgriNews Interactive hits the wires. You'll receive a once-monthly e-mail newsletter with headlines from our latest edition and information about changes at the web site. KEEP ME POSTED! Concerned about privacy?

Please read our spam and privacy policy. Searchable archives:

Access 11285 articles from September, 1998 to our current edition. SEARCH or BROWSE OUR ARCHIVES.